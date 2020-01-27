Kogi Gov Sworn in for Second Term, Promises Refocused Governance

By Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has called on all and sundry, friends and perceived foes to put aside their differences of politics, ideology or affiliation and join hands with him to give the state the best of governance in his second term in office.

Bello, who made the call on Monday, at the Governor’s House, Lokoja shortly after being sworn in by the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, for a second term in office, assured the people that his second term would bring a revitalized energy to bear in delivering refocused governance and called on all and sundry to support the government in achieving its laudable programmes for the development of the state.

“My primary allegiance as governor will remain to Kogi State and her citizens, not to party or tribe. Everyone is my citizen and I owe everyone the protections and fidelities inherent in the office.

“It is on this note that I enjoined all Kogites to look forward to the next four years with optimism and great expectation. We will do everything in our power as government to make sure that the state is productive, prosperous and peaceful,” he said

The governor promised that he would focus on agriculture for improved food security, mass employment and increase the internally generated revenue (IGR), adding that the agricultural revolution, which he had kick-started in his first term, would be taken to the next level of development.

“Specifically, rice, cassava, cashew, aquaculture and livestock will remain the Kogi rock of our activities in the agricultural sector.

“Outside of agriculture, we are also going to pay greater attention to human capital development by investing more in training our people for enhanced relevance in a technologically evolving future.

“We will embark on large scale urban renewal projects that would further transform Lokoja into a resilient capital city with modern utilities attractive to tourists,” he noted.

The governor therefore appealed to the people of the state to give their cooperation and support to the government by ensuring that there is peace and adequate security of lives and property in the state to enable the government transform the state.

The oath of office was administered by Justice Ajanah on Governor Bello and his Deputy, David Onoja at about 12 noon.

No fewer than 10 governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) ruling states graced Bello’s inauguration for a second term in office.

Among the APC governors that attended the occasion were the Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagaudu, Chairman APC Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong.

Others are Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasak, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Yobe State Governor Maimala Bunu, Borno State Governor Baba Gana Umara Zulum.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion were the National Chairman of APC Adams Oshiomole, Senator Smart Adeyemi, Senator Jibrin Isah, Senator Oseni Yakubu, Kogi State Chairman of APC Abdullahi Bello, former state Chairman of APC Haddy Ametuo, former House Representatives members, Sunday Karimi, Tijani Damisa and Abdulrahman Badamosiyu