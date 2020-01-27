House Member Donates N75m WAEC Fees to Constituents

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A lawmaker, representing Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi State, Hon. Leke Abejide, has donated a sum of N75 million for secondary school students sitting for this year’s School Certificate examination being conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The lawmaker equally announced that from this academic session, the gesture would be extended to all Junior Secondary School 3 students in all the local governments and Technical Schools in his constituency.

While speaking at the occasion held over the weekend in Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government of Kogi State, Abejide declared that the gesture covered both public and private secondary schools across the three local governments in the constituency.

The lawmaker, in a statement yesterday, urged parents to key into the project by allowing their children to register as there was no condition attached in respective of their political affiliations.

According to him, “In no distance future, we should begin to see medical doctors, engineers, administrators and even governors among our children; your dreams of reaching out to the sky should begin from today.”

Abejide said he, along with his colleagues at the National Assembly, would do everything possible to collaborate with the executive arm of government to bring good dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Mrs. Folashade Yinusa commended Abejide’s gesture for bringing hope for hopeless parents and students in the area.

Besides grading the roads from Iyamoye to Igbegun, to Ife-Olukotun, Ponyan, Ejuku to Ijowa Isanlu as a palliative measures to the constituency, the lawmaker also sunk eight motorised boreholes in the constituency located at Alu, Ponyan, Amuro, Mopa, Ogbe and Egbe respectively as parts of his constituency projects.