Four Killed in Suicide Attack on Borno Mosque

* Ndume wants improved security around Gwoza

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Four persons were yesterday killed in a suicide attack on a mosque in Gwoza, southern area of Borno State, the birthplace of Boko Haram.

This is coming as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has called on the federal government to step up security surveillance around the town.

It was learnt that the suicide bomber, engaged by Boko Haram, ran into a group of worshippers during an early morning prayer.

The female suicide bomber was also killed with three other worshippers in the mosque.

Several other persons were injured in the explosion, which shook the mosque to its foundation.

A source, in one of the humanitarian communities in Borno State, told THISDAY in confidence that: “I received information of the suicide bomb attack this (yesterday) morning in Gwoza. The attack was said to have happened in a mosque, where three people, including the suicide bomber, were killed.”

However, a top security agent, who does not want his name mentioned, said it was only the suicide bomber that was lost.

He equally disclosed that 13 worshippers had varied injuries, and were assisted to a health centre for treatment.

The security agent said the immediate vicinity of the attack was cordoned off by the military.

Attempt to get the military and police authorities to confirm the attack as at the time of filing this report was not however successful as the messages sent to their spokesperson in Borno State, Col. Isa Ado and ASP Okon Edet, were not replied

Meanwhile, Ndume, has called on the federal government to step up security surveillance around Gwoza town.

Ndume, in a statement sent yesterday evening from Banjul, the Gambian capital where he is attending an international parliamentary conference, stressed the urgent need of the military authorities to step up security patrol of the area.

He also enjoined Gwoza people to be more vigilant by cooperating with the military “and supply information to them, in order to forestall re-occurrence of the suicide attack”.

Ndume further called on the federal government “to strengthen the military by ensuring that the Chadian forces which were withdrawn recently are returned”.