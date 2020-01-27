CAF CONFEDERATION CUP: Rangers Win in Egypt, Fail to Qualify for Quarter finals

Nigeria’s Enugu Rangers ended the four-match unbeaten run of fast rising Egyptian team, Pyramids FC in the CAF Confederation Cup Group A with a 1-0 away victory yesterday evening.

However, the victory was not enough to guarantee the Flying Antelopes qualification for the quarter final. Al Masry 1-0 victory over Nouadhibou of Mauritania effectively eliminated Rangers from progressing to the last eight stage.

The lone goal scored by Ifeanyi George in the 73rd minute was however the first time any club will beat the Egyptian team on home soil at the Air Defence Stadium. It was also the first time ever that the Flying Antelopes have won a match in Egypt.

Ifeanyi George latched onto a long pass from Msonter Shimaga to skip past his marker and beat the advancing keeper in the 73rd minute.

The hosts were guilty of squandering some easy chances, including a glaring one from Ghanaian striker John Antwi with the goal at his mercy and a close-range header from Mohamed ElGabbas that was brilliantly denied by Nigerian keeper Nana Bonsu.

After securing the top spot of this group with 12 points from their previous four matches, Pyramids FC Coach Ante Cacic rested several of his key players such as skipper and schemer Abdallah El-Said, winger Islam Eissa, midfielder Emad “Dunga” Nabil and defender Ali Gabr.

Enugu Rangers are now third in the group with five points, four points behind Egyptian side Masry defeated FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania later yesterday.

Rangers’ last match will be at home against Al Masry.

Nigeria’s other team in the second tier continental competition, Enyimba FC were held 1-1 by Hassania Agadir of Morocco

The People’s Elephant however remain in contention for the quarter final. Their chances were brightened by the goalless draw Paradou of Algeria played with FC San Pedro of Cote d’Ivoire late last night. They just need to avoid defeat in their last game with the Ivorians next Sunday to berth in the Quarter final.

In Group B, Morocco’s RS Berkane hammered ESAE of Benin Republic 5-1to qualify for the quarter finals even with a game to spare. Zambia’s Zanaco needs just a point from their last group game to also berth in the quarter finals.

In Group C, Horoya of Guinea defeated Bidvest of South Africa 2-1 to lead the group. The battle for the second ticket from the group is between Djoliba of Mali and Al Nasir SC of Libya.