UNILAG College of Medicine Seeks Support from Alumni, Parents

Tobi Soniyi

The College of Medicine of the University of Lagos is seeking support from alumni, parents, and stakeholders, friends of the college, multinational organizations, organized private sector, foundations, philanthropic individuals and well-spirited Nigerians to support medical education.

A statement by the Provost who also doubles as Chairman, Organizing Committee of the second Medilag Alumni High Table/Fund Raising Dinner holding on Saturday, February 1 at Chai Tang Restaurant, Twin Waters, Okunde Bluewater Zone, Lekki, Lagos, Prof. F.E.A. Lesi, said lack of fund had hampered the institution from realising its vision.

Lesi said the dinner, an annual black tie event tailored to a continuous tradition similar to Oxford and Cambridge Ball, Harvard Alumni Dinner, or Trinity College Dublin Dinner, would he held to raise funds to support the college in its numerous projects.

According to him, the vision for the college is to become a world class, continental centre of innovation driven by the core values of excellence in research, learning and teaching using innovative curricula delivered in a conducive environment by sustaining and advancing the momentum of previous provosts and building new bridges.

He said: “To achieve our objective, we want to resuscitate the high table dinner, which is going to be a black tie event. We plan that this will be the beginning of a continuous tradition similar to Oxford and Cambridge Ball, Harvard Alumni Dinner, or Trinity College Dublin Dinner.

“The college is using the high table dinner for a fundraising event as well using the alumni as a the driver to showcase our achievements and present our compendium brochure for projects soliciting for support from friends of the college, philanthropic individuals, parents, multinational corporations, foundations.”

The college was set up in 1962 by an act of parliament as a body corporate within the University of Lagos to train medical, dental and other allied health professionals in sustaining health care delivery in Nigeria.

In 1961, a former Minister of Health, Dr. M. A. Majekodunmi was instrumental in establishing the University of Lagos Medical School.

One of the visions of the college is to be a great centre of learning and scholarship and a training ground for men and women dedicated to the service of their fellow men and women, many of whom die daily for lack of adequate medical care”.