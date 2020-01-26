Traditional Ruler Arrested over Killing of Police Officer in His Palace

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Territory Police Command yesterday condemned the killing of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Eric Isaiah, in the palace of Chief of Ushafa in Bwari Area Council.

With the development, the command arrested the traditional ruler, Alhaji Mohammed Baba and his secretary, Danlamu Busa for alleged complicity in the murder of the police officer.

The command condemned the killing in a statement yesterday, describing it as barbaric and unpatriotic and said the killers must be arrested and brought to justice.

The statement said the police command would not treat with levity attacks on police officers on lawful duty.

It added that the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Mr. Bala Ciroma, condemned the unprovoked actions of some persons who attacked and killed Isaiah at the palace of Chief of Ushafa in Bwari Area council on January 23 at about 2100hrs.

The statement disclosed that the slain police officer was attacked in the palace of Ushafa while he wanted to arrest one Moses Peter aka Dogo, a suspect wanted for culpable homicide,

Describing the act as barbaric and unpatriotic, the statement said the police commission said the killers of the police officer would be brought to justice.

The statement said the command “will not treat any act of attack on police officers on lawful duty with levity.

“The unfortunate disregard for law and order happened on January 21, when one Dominic Emmanuel reported at Bwari Divisional Headquarters that his brother Moses Emmanuel (now deceased), who was engaged to work as a mason by one Mrs. Priscilla Patrick, was found unconscious after being attacked and severely injured.

“After he was rushed to Bwari General Hospital, the deceased was able to provide vital information as to his assailants. Consequent upon this, one Moses Emmanuel aka Dogo and one John (surname unknown) were fingered as the perpetrators of the act.”

The statement said the condition of the victim deteriorated and later gave up the ghost at the hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

It said: “On the strength of this, the Divisional Police Officer, Bwari Division, detailed one Inspector Okpanachi Audu and Sergent John Mark on inquiry to Ushafa village, where the deceased was attacked.

“The detectives sighted and accosted Moses Peter aka Dogo, who resisted arrest and thereafter invited his friends from a nearby drinking joint who insisted that the suspect must be taken to the Chief of Ushafa palace before the police can effect his arrest.

“The two police detectives obliged the crowd and went to the chief palace, where they met the secretary to the chief, one Danlami Busa, who assured them that the chief will soon attend to them.

“Instead of addressing the issue, the chief’s secretary at the instance of the chief, Alhaji Mohammed Baba incited the crowd, who descended heavily on the two detectives.

“As a result, a re-enforcement team led by Isaiah, patrol and guard officer, Bwari Division, with three others were deployed. They arrived the scene with a police Hilux vehicle which was used to rescue the two officers who escaped with the suspect, Moses Peter aka Dogo.

The crowd attacked and murdered Isaiah in cold blood after inflicting various degree of injuries on other members of the team, who narrowly managed to escape with their lives.

“In view of this, the Chief of Ushafa and his secretary, Danlami Busa have been arrested and are providing the police with useful information regarding the murder of late Moses Emmanuel, Eric Isaiah and injuries inflicted on the police personnel.”