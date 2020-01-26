Citing Insecurity, NULGE Issues Stay-at-Home Order to Members

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Oyo State, yesterday directed all its members statewide to stay off duty until the local government leadership conflict in the state was resolved.

Citing security reasons for its decision, NULGE said it gave the order due to the friction between the sacked members of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and the newly constituted Local Government Caretaker Committee members in the state.

The Chairman of NULGE, Mr. Bayo Titilola-Sodo explained the decision of the union at a session with journalists, saying the decision taken by the highest policy making body of the union was biding on all council workers. He said the resumption date would be determined later.

Some embattled elected ALGON members in the state had forcefully resumed duty at their former offices few months ago in protest against move by the state governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde to inaugurate caretaker committees for their replacement in the councils.

But following an emergency meeting in Ibadan yesterday, the state executive council of NULGE directed its members to stay away from work pending when the feud would be resolved.

Speaking on the stay-at-home order, Titilola-Sodo said NULGE’s members “are in fear of possible outbreak of violence. We have been following the news in the social media and the newspapers and sometimes letters were published.