Bomb Explosion: Ndume Wants FG to Step up Security Around Gworza

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Chairman of the Senate committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has called on the federal government to step up security surveillance around Gworza town in Borno state.

This, he said, is necessary in the wake of the bomb explosion that rocked a mosque in the town which claimed two lives according to reports reaching him.

Ndume, in a statement sent Sunday evening from Banjul, the Gambian capital where he is attending an international parliamentary conference, stressed the urgent need of the military authorities to step up security patrol of the area.

He also enjoined Gworza people to be more vigilant by cooperating with the military “and supply information to them, in order to forestall re-occurrence of the suicide attack”.