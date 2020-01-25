Oshoala, Adubea Rekindle Nigeria-Ghana Rivalry as Barca Take on Huelva

Nigeria ‘s Asisat Oshoala will lead the attack for Barcelona as they take on Ghana’s Princella Adubea of Sporting Huelva in the Spanish Copa de la Reina Round of 16 tie, following Friday’s draw.

Oshoala scored the winner last October against Sporting with four Africans in Nigeria’s Peace Efih, Gambia-Spanish born Fatuomata Kanteh and Ghana’s Adubea and Enerstina Abambila.

This term, Sporting must squeeze past the Spanish giants in February’s clash in a bid to avoid an early exit after they were bounced out via penalties by Rayo Vallecano last season.

Elsewhere, Nigeria’s Osinachi Ohale will defend the colours of Tacon when they face Ghana’s Priscilla Okyere of Rayo Vallecano while Nigeria’s Toni Payne of Sevilla take onLevante.

Defending champions Real Sociedad will be up against Nigeria duo Chidinma Okeke and Rita Chikwelu’s Madrid, while Namibia’s Zenatha Coleman will lead Valencia against Deportivo la Coruna.

Also, Cameroon’s Michaela Abam and Nigeria’s Alice Ogebe will aim to help Real Betis edge past last season’s runners-up Atletico Madrid.

While, Cameroon’s Rassia Feudjio and Cote d’Ivoire’s Ange N’Guessan will feature for Tenerife against Athletic Club.

Logrono will be counting on Africans like Cote d’Ivoire’s Ida Guehai, Ghana’s Grace Asantewaa and Equatorial Guinea duo Dorine Chuigoue and Jade Boho to see off Espanyol.