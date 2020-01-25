Obaseki’s education reforms: Edo State Poly, Usen, ranked fifth best in Nigeria

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has been ranked the fifth best polytechnic in Nigeria by Webometrics Ranking of World Universities in the July 2019 edition of the global web presence ranking of institutions of higher learning.

The “Webometrics Ranking of World Universities” is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), the largest public research body in Spain.

In line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s vision, the polytechnic has witnessed massive transformation in infrastructure and academic development since the last two years under the leadership of Prof. Abiodun Falodun.

In a chat with journalists, Prof. Falodun said the institution has made tremendous progress with the investment in staff and institutional framework to ensure it ranks among the best schools in the world.

According to him, “We are delighted to have been ranked highly as a result of our improved presence on the web and other metrics considered in arriving at the ranking. We believe that if we were not doing something right, we would not have been featured in the ranking.

“We have made a number of deliberate changes to ensure better visibility of the school on the internet and other communication platforms, which has not only increased the interest of a number of global players in the education sphere, but has also led to increased student intake.”

Prof. Falodun said the institution has enjoyed a robust relationship with the state government and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), noting, “The support has been instrumental to the growth of the Polytechnic and provided us with the right motivation to function optimally.”

Other schools in the top five position on the ranking are: Auchi Polytechnic, Yaba College of Technology, Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro and the Polytechnic, Ibadan.