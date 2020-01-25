Lagos State JOF U-13 Football Championship Kicks Off 

Evans Square playground, Ebute Metta will be agog from today as the maiden edition of Lagos State JOF U-13 Football Tournament kicks off.

The grassroots youth football competition is sponsored by JOF Nigeria Limited, an integrated logistics services provider with subsidiaries in properties and investments portfolios.

While unveiling the tournament in Lagos, the General Manager, Strategic and Support Services of JOF Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Adeyinka Adetunji said the company was proud to be part of a unique event designed to develop the God-given talent of Nigerian youths.

“Our chairman extends his felicitations to all the young boys who have formed themselves into football clubs, their coaches, managers, parents and supporters. We are aware that to take part in this competition, the football teams have been training hard and we look forward to watching the eliminating matches before the final,” said Adetunji.

He revealed that the company is putting the sum of N3.5 million as total sponsorship packaged out of which the sum of N500, 000 will be given out as prize monies.

“The champion will take home the sum of N200, 000 while the first and second runners will pocket N150, 000 and N100, 000. The fourth position will get N50, 000.

“In addition to the team cash prizes with trophies, we have also made provision for additional cash and gifts for those individual players who will distinguish themselves during the tournament, such as the golden glove winner for the best goalkeeper, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the highest goal scorer of the tournament,” he said.