FUT Minna Graduates 3,597 Students 

The Federal University of Technology Minna Niger State is to graduate 3,597 students at its 29th convocation ceremony on the first of next month. Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdullahi Bala told newsmen on Friday that 57 of the graduands would bag first class degrees 926 second class upper degrees 1,733 second class lower degrees and 836 third class while 45 would be graduating with pass degrees. Bala said 94 of the students would receive their Doctorate degrees, 629 Masters Degree, and 182 would collect post graduate diploma certificates. Bala said some of the graduating students are from institutions affiliated to the university including the Federal Colleges of Education at Akoka and Potiskum and the Kaduna Polytechnic. He said all the graduands would be leaving with the original of their certificates after the convocation ceremony.

According to him, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim , would deliver the convocation lecture with the title ‘Datafication of Society : Economic and Security Issues in Producing and Using Public and Private Data in Nigeria ‘ next Friday. Bala said the year 2019 had been “an outstanding year for the university in terms of attraction of research grants,” saying that 23 research groups attracted N23,280,232.00 while five other groups were successful in the TETFund National Research Fund thereby attracting N175,943,776,.00 In addition to the TETFund grant, the university was also successful in attracting a total of N35,275,000 research grants from the Raw Materials Research and Development Council and the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development