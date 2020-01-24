Gemade Residents Holds Award Night, Dialogue on Development Plans

Ayodeji Ake

Gemade Estate Resident Association Zone One, situated at Gowon Estate, Egbeda axis of Lagos, held its first Stakeholders’ Appreciation Night, as an avenue to appreciate devoted contributors to the development of the estate.

Addressing newsmen at the event, the Chairman Gemade Estate Zone 1, Pastor Olawale Odufejo, noted the program also gave room for dialogue on proposed developmental projects of the estate and financial approaches.

He further lamented that for the past two decades since Gemade Estate has been in existence, there has never been government presence as all projects done so far in the estate are self-supported projects.

“Gemade Estate has been in existence for over two decades but everything in Gemade has been self-help because the government hasn’t done anything at all and we have residents donating.

“We feel it will be fine to honour those that have been donating and contributing to the development of the estate for over a decade and to appreciate them to do more” he said.

The General Chairman, Gemade Estate, Mr. Shola Alabi, commended zone one residents for their strive in generating funds for developmental projects.

“We zoned the estate for ease of administration. I have quite a number of developmental projects that we have embarked on and we felt zoning will facilitate development and today zone one is celebrating themselves and also generating funds for developmental projects.

“It’s unfortunate that all the things government should provide, we do it ourselves. We encourage residents on how to forge ahead in provision of infrastructure and amenities for our own good. In the areas of infrastructure and security we have taken bold steps and people are buying into our ideas,” he said.

On the award night he noted: “We have always encouraged the zonal chairmen to bring up programs and ideas that will help them raise funds. The award is generally for the people to do more and signifies recognition.”