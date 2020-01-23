Osinbajo, South-west Govs Meet on Amotekun

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with South-west governors on the newly launched regional security outfit, Amotekun, in the Presidential Villa.

The launch of the security outfit has generated controversies after the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, declared the outfit illegal.

The declaration provoked anger in the people of the South-west, who staged peaceful protests across the zone in support of Amotekun, reiterating that there is no going back on the security network.

Osinbajo is believed to have been assigned by the federal government to reach an accord with the governors on the way forward on Amotekun.

The meeting, holding behind closed doors in the vice-president’s office, has in attendance, three South-west governors and three deputy governors.

The governors present are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), while their counterparts in Lagos, Oyo and Ogun are represented by their deputies.

Also present at the meeting are Malami and the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu.

