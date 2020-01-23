FRSC Promotes 283 Personnel in Sokoto Zone

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Zonal Head of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS10, Assistant Corp Marshal Kayode Olagunju, yesterday said the corps has promoted 283 corps marshals and officers.

He explained that the affected officers have since been decorated with the new ranks.

Olagunju disclosed that the newly promoted officers and marshals consist of 105 officers and 178 marshals from the zone, with 10 officers and 27 marshals from the zonal headquarters.

Others, according to him, included Kebbi State with 32 officers and 57 marshals, Zamfara State has 28 officers and 56 marshals, while Sokoto State sector produced 35 officers and 48 marshals.

Olagunju described the list as the highest ever to be produced in the zone, while appreciating the efforts of the sector commanders and others for a job well done.

He enjoined the benefiting members not to rest on their oars, saying they should consider their new ranks as a call to duty and commitments for more service.

The zonal head called on those who missed out on promotion this year to wait for their time and continue to put in their best.

He assured them that the 2019 promotion exercise has commenced and advised them to maintain their integrity and dedication to service.

Olagunju also assured the general public that the promotion exercise would lead to better performance in the zone, while calling on residents to always report any officers found wanting in the discharge of his/her duties.