Firm to Deepen Financial Inclusion

By Emma Okonji

BaxiBox, one of Nigeria’s agent banking platforms, which is the financial platform arm of Capricorn Digital Limited, is set to further deepen financial inclusion in the country and help attain the country’s set target of hitting the 500,000 agency network by the end of 2020.The company will be doing this through a new campaign that will create national awareness for its multiple financial services across the country.

Speaking during the formal launch of the campaign in Lagos on Tuesday, the Managing Director of Capricorn Digital Limited, Degbola Abudu, said the launch of the campaign became necessary in order to avail Nigerians on the unique and innovative services available on the Baxi Platform.

Abudu said: “We have created a one-stop-shop payment ecosystem aimed at providing everyday financial access and solutions to our agents and customers while creating core services that directly impact their daily lives. At the heart of the company is innovation and technical excellence, which drives the business to strive to find new ways to create economic value for our agents and customers.”

He stated that the adoption of a multi-channel distribution approach that includes devices such as BaxiBox, BaxiPos, and BaxiMpos, web (BaxiPay), Mobile App and API (Business-to-Business) services, were all tailored to meet the needs of a wide variety of stakeholders including agents, customers and corporate clients.

He said Capricorn Digital Limited, which has been in existence for over four years, created a unique and stress free digital payments and distribution platform targeted at the mass market through the Baxi.

“As a business, we are dedicated to consistently delivering value to our clients through the use of our technology which is a safe, secure and easy way to complete transactions.

“We aim at simplifying the buying experience for the end consumer, providing speed, convenience, and confidence for the users,” Abudu said.

He noted that an important part of the company’s value proposition is the technology platform, which he said could aggregate and integrate into a wide range of digital products and services, and also serves as a means to empower the immediate community to access financial services to boost financial inclusion.

According to him, “Our mission is to bring a wide bouquet of digital products and services to grass root and mass market consumers through innovation, technology and a world class retail distribution network that is driven primarily by agents and merchants.

Another innovative product the Baxi Platform includes BaxiPay, an online payment that is accessible through the website or mobile app.

“BaxiPay is your one-stop-shop payment portal that enables you to pay for a multitude of digital products and services including electronic airtime, data bundles, utility bills, pay-TV bills, money transfers and more.

BaxiPay brings the convenience of a quick and easy to use payment platform to the fingertips of our end-users, who can now pay for a wide range of products and services anywhere and anytime,” Abudu said.