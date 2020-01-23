FCT Minister Lauds DSO, NBC DG

The Honourable Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has commended the Digital Switch Over (DSO) program of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), saying that it was an indication of the good job being done by the Commission, despite the challenges that the broadcasting industry faces, in the new ecosystem, especially with the multiplicity of platforms available to all manner of people. The Minister commended the NBC for rolling out in a number of states already, and wished NBC success, as it continues the roll out across the country. According to the Minister, NBC faces the Herculean challenge of regulating known and unknown entities, running into millions, and that according to him, underlines the enormity of work of the Commission.

The Minister then noted that the “Nigeria Broadcasting Code is key in order to protect us as individuals, as organizations and as a nation, and if the regulators are able to do this, there will be deterrent, especially in regards to Hate Speech”. He thanked the NBC DG and his team for the visit, which he said was the first official courtesy visit to the FCTA in 2020. In conclusion, the Minister thanked the NBC DG, Mal. Modibbo Kawu, for the support given to the Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, formerly known as Aso Radio, adding that he will also make out time to visit the Commission’s Headquarters to get first hand information on its operations.

The Director General of the NBC, Malam Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, stated that the purpose of the visit, was to congratulate the Honourable Minister on his re-appointment as FCT Minister, noting that it was as a result of his commitment to the country, diligence, hard work and a personal sense of discipline. He particularly commended him for his commitment to entrenching a society that works in the FCT.

Malam Kawu briefed the Honourable Minister on the activities of the NBC, particularly the work being done to checkmate the menace of Hate Speech, which he recognized as a major concern for the FCT Minister. He added that the 6th edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, that was launched last year, has strengthened sanctions to take care of Hate Speech and Fake News.

The NBC DG further noted that the Commission’s duty is to ensure that broadcast stations walk the straight and narrow path of The Code. He assured the Minister that the NBC would continue to do its work with doggedness, professionalism and responsibility to protect the Nigerian people from offensive and harmful broadcast. On the Digital Switch Over (DSO), the NBC Boss highlighted the achievements so far, noting that Jos, Abuja, Kwara, Kaduna, Enugu and Osun states, respectively, have been switched on, and plans are underway to switch on other states. He noted that the success recorded on the DSO, has been made possible because of the support of President Muhammadu Buhari. Malam Kawu also congratulated the Hon. Minister, on the job done at the Abuja Broadcasting Corporation (Aso Radio and TV). He pointed out that in the course of the DSO rollout in Abuja, the NBC had insisted that Aso TV must be on the DSO platform, being the Official channel of the FCT.