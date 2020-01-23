Ex-EFCC boss, Farida Waziri’s New Passion

Today, Farida Mzamber Waziri, a retired police officer and lawyer, has etched her name in gold among anti-corruption fighters in the country.

As a technocrat and law enforcement officer, Waziri knew her onions, especially when you consider her feats as the Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit, in the early 2000. It is on records that she was a terror to drug couriers, their kingpins and fraudsters.

In recognition of her exploits, she was later appointed the Chairman of the leading anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in 2008.

Between 2008 and 2011 when she held sway at the EFCC, she recorded a lot of successes.

Almost a decade after she left office as the EFCC Chair, she may have finally chosen to open up on some secrets about her fight against the corrupt in the country and much more.

Sources close to the Benue State-born retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, said she had put in black and white her experience as an anti-graft Czarina.

It was gathered that the public presentation of the tell-it-all book might hold sometime in February 2020 at an upscale venue in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

It was also learnt that a number of highly placed Nigerians, including former heads of state, first-class monarchs across the country, captains of industry and top government functionaries, have shown interest to grace the occasion on a yet-to-be-fixed date.

Society Watch also learnt that, Waziri, who is known to be fastidious, has resolved to print the book abroad to forestall any leakage.

Since her retirement and exit as the EFCC boss, Waziri, a septuagenarian, has been busy as the founder and principal partner of Brookfield Chambers, a firm of legal practitioners based in Abuja.

She has also been spending her extra time on philanthropy and social work.