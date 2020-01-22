Saraki Accuses EFCC of Oppression

Davidson Iriekpen

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday told a Federal High Court in Lagos that the suit by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was seeking to oppress him to forfeit his houses in Ilorin.

Saraki, a two-term governor of Kwara State, told Justice Rilwan Aikawa that the EFCC was merely attempting to review in another court, the July 6, 2018 decision of the Supreme Court which cleared him.

He added that the forfeiture of his Ilorin houses is an abuse of court processes intended to scandalise him.

According to Saraki, the Supreme Court judgment discharged him “from culpability arising from the same money and houses which are the subject matter of this action.”

The EFCC in the suit claimed that the houses – Plots No. 10 and No. 11 Abdulkadir Road, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State – were acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities allegedly perpetrated by Saraki while he was governor of Kwara State between 2003 and 2011.

Justice Aikawa had on December 2, 2019 ordered the temporary forfeiture of the houses to the federal government.

The judge adjourned for Saraki to appear before him to give reasons why the houses should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

In response yesterday, Saraki, through his lawyer, Mr. Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), filed a preliminary objection, challenging the territorial jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit.

Ogunwumiju said the new suit by the EFCC was an abuse of court processes because it was filed at a time when a suit on the same subject matter was still pending at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to him, in the Abuja suit, Justice Taiwo Taiwo had on May 14, 2019 made an order for parties to stay action on the subject matter pending the determination of an originating motion on notice.

“Despite the pendency of the above-captioned suit, service of the originating processes and the subsistence of the aforesaid order of this court, the respondent surreptitiously commenced Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1867/2019 between the EFCC v Dr Bukola Saraki on October 14, 2019 in this court where it seeks orders aimed at neutralising the order of the Abuja division of this court,” he said.

The ex-Kwara governor said the EFCC’s new suit was meant to “irritate, annoy and scandalise” him and urged Justice Aikawa to dismiss it.

The judge adjourned till February 5 to take arguments on Saraki’s objection.

The EFCC, in the suit, told the court that it received “a damning intelligence report, showing monumental fraud perpetrated in the treasury of the Kwara State Government between 2003 and 2011,” when Saraki was the governor of the state.

An operative of the EFCC, Olamide Sadiq said, “Whilst investigation was ongoing several fraudulent transactions were discovered.

“I know for a fact and verily believe that our investigation has revealed the following mind-boggling findings, among others:

“That between 2003 and 2011, Dr Olubukola Abubakar Saraki was the Executive Governor of Kwara State.

“That whilst he held the aforementioned position, the common pattern was that after payment of monthly allocation by the federal government to the Kwara State Government, a cumulative sum of not less than N100million will be deposited into the Kwara Government House account.

“That upon the payment of the said N100million, same will, in turn, be withdrawn in cash by one Mr Afeez Yusuf from the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin’s account in bits and brought to the Government House.”