Kano PDP Chairman Joins APC

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Two days after the Supreme Court Verdict upholding Abdullahi Ganduje’s election as governor of Kano State, the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Engineer Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, has dumped the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bichi, a very close ally of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and also one time secretary to the Kano state government, decided to dump the PDP for APC.

Hundreds of Kwankwaso loyalists joined Mr Bichi and dumped the party for the ruling APC.

According to sources, Bichi took the decision to leave the party long before the judgement of the Supreme Court, declaring Ganduje, as the duly elected governor of the state.

A source told our correspondent that the decision of Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi was purely based on principles and personal conviction.

The source said Bichi, a strong member of Kwankwasiyya, had been lately rendered irrelevant and sidelined from the decision-making organ of the Kwankwasiyya movement over reasons only known to Senator Rabiu Kwa Kwankwaso.

Bichi, a former secretary to Kano state government under Kwankwaso and then Ganduje administration, will officially meet with Governor Ganduje Wednesday night for his formal defection.

Our correspondent reports that this is the latest crack in the Kwankwasiyya movement since the exit of former deputy governor Hafiz Abubakar; former managing director of NPA, Aminu Dabo, among others in the run up to the 2019 general election.