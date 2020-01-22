Buhari Mourns Supreme Court Judge, Re-appoints Two Aides

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday condoled with the justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and members of the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the passing of one of them, Justice Abubakar Bashir Wali.

President Buhari also yesterday approved the re-appointment of Dr. Samuel Ankeli, as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Disability Matters.

The president also re-appointed Mr. Shehu Garba as his Special Assistant (SA) on Disability Matters.

Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the appointments would take effect from October 15, 2019.

A separate statement by Shehu, said the president joined Kano Emirate Council, family members, close associates and professional colleagues in mourning the late jurist.

The president described Wali as one of the pioneer legal practitioners from Northern Nigeria.

He also described him as the first Judge of Shari’ah Court of Appeal from the North, after rising through the ranks, before attaining the peak of the jury as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

Buhari recalled what he described as the worthy contributions of Wali to the development of the country, dating back to 1945 when he completed his primary school education, saying he ensured “the delivery of sound judgement on landmark cases that had since become references in Nigeria’s judiciary.”

He prayed the almighty God to accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.