Group backs Edo govt on sustainable peace initiatives

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Royal Ambassador Organisation of Nigeria, has declared support for the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s policies and programmes, targeted at ensuring sustainable peace across Edo.

The Council Adviser, Royal Ambassador, Mr. Charles Irikefe Uwhujorho, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the governor, at Government House, in Benin City.

The Royal Ambassador Organization of Nigeria is an arm of the Nigeria Baptist Convention, set up to kick against killings, kidnappings, cultism and political unrest in Nigeria.

Uwhujorho said the group decided to show support for the state government’s campaign against cultism, thuggery, political unrest and other social vices, especially as the state prepares for the 2020 gubernatorial election.

A representative of the governor and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Religious Matters, Pastor Eghosa Omoruyi, said Governor Godwin Obaseki has demonstrated to be a man of peace, adding, “The governor stands for peace and preaches peace because without peace no meaningful development can take place.

He urged members of the group to take the message to youths across the state on the need to be responsible and embrace peace.

The State Co-ordinator, Anti-Social Vices, Pastor Paul Arasomwan, said, “We are in Government House to lend our voice as Royal Ambassadors of Baptist Conference. Our aim is to preach peace and also tell our youths to shun violence, kidnapping and other social vices in our society. All we preach is peace. We are saying yes to peace.”