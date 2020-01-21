Benue Guber: Ortom, Jime Know Fate Today

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stood down for judgment at 2pm an appeal against the election of Benue State Governor, Mr Samuel Ortom.

The seven member panel of Justices of the apex court led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, announced the decision of the panel to deliver judgment in the appeal shortly after counsel in the suit adopted their written addresses as their brief of arguments in the matter.

Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship election in Benue State, Emmanuel Jime had approached the Supreme Court to upturn the concurrent decisions of the tribunal and Court of Appeal which upheld the election of Ortom as duly elected Governor of Benue Governor.

Other respondents in the suit include Ortom’s party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His appeal is anchored on alleged malpractices, over voting and non compliance with the electoral laws during the conduct of the Benue State governorship poll.

However after counsel representing parties in the suit adopted their written addresses, Justice Rhodes-Vivour announced that judgment will be delivered by 2pm today.

Details later.