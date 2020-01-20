We Accept S’ Court Judgment in Good Faith, Says Kano PDP

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Following the victory of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Supreme Court, the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, has said that the party has accepted the judgment in good faith.

“We are grateful to Almighty God for the current situation. As you know, we were at the High Court where the decision was not in our favour and we went for appeal. There too it was not in our favour. We then exploited the final option and went to the Supreme Court. We have accepted the final judgment and we will forge ahead to move our party forward,” Bichi said.

The state PDP chairman also called on party supporters to remain calm and steadfast and not to engage in any act that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“My call to our supporters is for them to remain calm over the recent development. Let’s put hands together to move our party forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, supporters of Governor Ganduje are trooping to the Government House to show support and celebrate the Supreme Court victory where party musicians are busy displaying their talents.

THISDAY in Kano observed that security has been beefed up across the metropolis to avoid any breakdown of law and order.