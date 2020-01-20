Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed’s Election as Bauchi Governor

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Senator Bala Mohammed as duly elected governor of Bauchi State.

The apex court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Dattijo also dismissed the appeal filed by former governor Mohammed Abubakar on the grounds that the petition lacked merit.

According to the judgment before the court can set aside the judgment of the lower court there must be evidence of perverseness which the appellants failed to prove.

Details later…