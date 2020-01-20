EAT’N’GO to Expand Operations to 14 Cities Across Nigeria

Eat’N’Go Limited, leading franchisee for world class food brands, Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, has announced that it is looking to establish itself in new cities across Nigeria, following its successful capital raising through bonds for the organization.

With this development plan, the company aims to set up 38 new outlets across Kaduna, Benin, Awka, Asaba Owerri, Warri, Onitsha, Sagamu, Choba, Umuahia, Osogbo, Lagos Island, Ejigbo, Ado Ekiti and is calling for interested parties with properties for lease in high profile sites in these cities.

According to Olusola Adeeko, Head of Development Eat’N’Go Limited, all interested parties with properties to lease should get in touch and send in information if the site is an existing building or bare land in a non-flooding area, has a parking space for a minimum of 15 – 20 cars and has a lease period of 10years and above available.

Commenting further, he said “The opening of new outlets in these new cities we have identified, represents a very exciting time in the growth of our business. Our goal is to keep investing strongly and creating more opportunities to provide access to all our customers across the country, while also creating employment.”

Eat’N’Go has, over the years maintained its position as the leading food franchisee in Nigeria with 104 stores, currently employing over 2600 individuals. As it looks to expands its presence to touch all regions of the country, the organization also places a strong focus in the quality of its products and services of all its three brands. The expansion to these new cities are in line with the company’s plans to increase its physical outlets by up to 50 outlets a year over the next five years and progressively grow its workforce across Nigeria.

With this expansion plan, Eat’N’Go will be establishing its footprint in new regions including the Northern part of the country.