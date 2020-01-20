Court Dismisses Akpoti’s Suit against Bello over Alleged Double Registration

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed a suit filed by Natasha Akpoti, the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, against the Governor Yahaya Bello for lacking in locus standi.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who delivered the judgment, held that the alleged offence was criminal and not a civil case which could be instituted by an individual.

The judge therefore declared that the plaintiff had no legal right to institute the case.

Justice Ekwo had, on December 6, 2019, fixed January 20 to deliver a judgment in the suit seeking Bello’s disqualification over alleged double registration as a voter. (NAN)