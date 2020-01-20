Boko Haram Cuts off Maiduguri from Power Grid

Chineme Okafor in Abuja



The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday disclosed that Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State has been cut off from electricity supply from the national grid.

TCN in a statement from its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah explained that supply to Maiduguri and its environs were cut off because the insurgent group, Boko Haram damaged a number of its transmission facilities thereby preventing it from supplying electricity to the area.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby informs the public that Maiduguri and its environs have been cut off from the national grid since January 17, 2020, due to damages to TCN’s equipment by insurgents.

“The incident affected the 330kV transmission line between Maiduguri and Damaturu. Also, the Damboa – Maiduguri 132kV transmission line has equally been disconnected from the grid for sometime, for the same reason,” said Mbah in the statement.

The TCN stated that ithad located the fault on the Maiduguri – Damaturu line and had arranged to repair the line, adding that bulk electricity supply would be restored to Maiduguri on or before today.

“TCN pledges to continue to work to ensure bulk electricity transmission and grid expansion nationwide. The company wishes to use this opportunity to commend the Nigeria Armed Forces for their continued support especially in areas prone to insecurity. TCN regrets inconveniences caused by this problem to electricity consumers in the affected areas,” she added.