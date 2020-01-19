Hannan Buhari and Presidential Privileges

The news of one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters, Hannan, who flew into Bauchi State last week in a presidential jet for a photo session during a special Durbar organised for her by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, topped the chart.

Debate arising from the development was in two parts. One, of rights and privileges and two, of morality, which sculpted the standing of her father as one with not just integrity, but also feigns to lead Spartan lifestyle.

Although renowned legal luminaries had spoken on the development and strongly condemned the sheer waste of taxpayers’ money on one of the first daughters as totally amoral and completely antithetical to all that the father claims to stand for.

It is bad enough that Hannan was in Bauchi in a presidential plane for a personal assignment, the Durbar was also specially organised for her as against seizing the opportunity of any occasion at all, as it ordinarily should have been.

A special Durbar for the president’s daughter in Bauchi, where poverty is recalcitrantly pervasive is insensitive and smacks of irresponsible leadership. It’s that simple!