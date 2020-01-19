Dangote Sugar to Develop Sports in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Dangote Sugar Refinery Tunga in Nasarawa State, has pledged to support sports development in the state as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

General Manager of the Sugar Refinery, Beverly Martin, stated this during a courtesy call on the company by senior officials of the state Ministry of Youth and Sports Development led by the Commissioner, Othman Bala-Adams.

Martin said as long as the sports development initiatives of the ministry were well planned, sustainable and will benefit a large number of youths, the company will support it as part of it CSR to the state for hosting the company in Awe Local Government Area.

He explained that the company has adequate CSR funding that can be accessed if there is a thorough comprehensive proposal available.

“The CSR funding is there and it is there for you to access but we need to have a thorough and very comprehensive plan to approve funding for your sports development initiatives. The initiatives have to be sustainable, transparent and have to benefit everybody in one way or the other.”

“If your projects meets those criteria, we will take it for approval and support you in the best way that we can. As far as CSR is concerned, we will be there for you,” Martin assured.

Earlier, the sports commissioner explained that the essence of the visit was to partner the company and encourage it to also channel its CSR towards sports sector in the state like it has done in other sectors.

