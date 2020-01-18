GOtv to Beam Man City, Crystal  Palace, Others Live this Weekend 

A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this weekend.

The games, scheduled to hold from today and tomorrow, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Max and GOtv JOLLI subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

A fascinating game lies in prospect when Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga today at 4pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 4.

In the Premier League, defending champions, Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium today. The game will be aired lie at SuperSport Select 2 at 4pm.

Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, know that they cannot afford any more slip-ups as they attempt to close the 14-point deficit created by Liverpool and successfully defend their league title..

Also to be broadcast today is the Serie A encounter between Napoli and Fiorentina at the Stadio San Paulo. The game is at 8:45pm and will be shown live on SuperSport Select 5.

Sunday’s action will see Leicester City hopes to continue their improbable challenge for the Premier League title when they travel to face Burnley at the Turf Moor. The game begins at 3pm and will be live on SuperSport Select 2.

The weekend’s coverage will be concluded with the game at the Camp Nou between the defending La Liga champions, Barcelona, and Granda at 9pm on Sunday on SuperSport Select 5.