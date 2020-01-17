Student Leaders Laud Tambuwal for Prompt Payment of Tuition

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto state student leaders have commended Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for the timely payment of their tuition and registration fees.

The commendation was made by the immediate past President of the Sokoto State Students’ Association in Sudan, Abdulmumini Tambari, and the current President of the Indigenous Law students, Salmanu Abubakar Jabo, when they led their members on a thank you visit to the Executive Chairman, Sokoto state scholarship board, Alhaji Altine Shehu Kajiji, in his office on Thursday.

Salmanu Abubakar Jabo specifically thanked the state government for the timely release of the sum of N21 million as registration fees and allowances for 42 law students of the state to various Law schools across the country even before actual commencement of the academic programme which according to him will take off end of January.

Jabo further said, the state government had committed a whopping sum of another N39 million in sponsoring another set of 80 indigenous lawyers to these Law schools in the country in 2019 academic year, a gesture which he described as commendable and worthy of appreciation by all patriotic people of the state.

On his part Tambari who was among the 37 medical doctors and paramedics trained in Sudan by the state government, reiterated their collective desire to contribute towards the development of the health sector in the state.

He further expressed appreciation to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for shouldering their educational responsibilities.

Responding, the Executive Chairman, Sokoto Scholarship Board, Kajiji, said the state government had so far spent billions of naira on the payment of scholarship allowances and students tuition and registration fees for both international and domestic students since the inception of the Tambuwal led administration.

He congratulated the 37 medical students for the successful completion of their courses in Sudan.

Kajiji therefore, admonished all the state sponsored students to remain grateful and patient as government was committed to their plight.

He further appealed to them to redouble their efforts in their studies in order to justify the state government’s huge investment on them and be ready to serve the state after their graduation.