Ooni of Ife to Honour 100 Youths

In an effort to promote the culture of excellence and selflessness in the youths, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, will honour 100 outstanding youths at the maiden edition of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF).

The Yoruba monarch said the awardees, between the ages of 19 and 39, were picked across different tribes and professions.

In a statement, the Oba said: “As the of Oduduwa and the custodian of our immemorial culture and heritage; redefining the new culture of governance, leadership, entrepreneurial inventiveness and the ingenuity creative enterprises of our brilliant young populations has been at the epicentre of my royalty.

“Following the success of the Royal African Young Emerging Entrepreneurs Summit (RAYEES) which empowered 50 enterprising and innovative youths last year, I am using these 100 awardees, all between the ages of 20 and 39, as another opportunity to showcase the hidden treasures and ground breaking feats that impeccable children are recording across Nigeria and internationally. This will act as a turning point for the country, pushing us to celebrate our own; if we do not tell our own stories, who would tell them for us.

“RAYLF is an audacious mission of my peace and unity outreach. Primarily, the mission of rebuilding the fabrics of our continent’s commonwealth should be strategically pursued and achieved. This week, which is dedicated to your celebration, marks another historical milestone and transformation of our continent through our collective vision.

“My mission is to transform the economic landscape and make it more inclusive and address the challenges of poverty, unemployment and access to free healthcare. It is against this backdrop that the theme of this year’s gathering: ‘Africa of the Future: Unleashing the Assets of Its Narratives’, resonates with Africa’s integration development and its vibrant economic vision.”

The week-long celebrations, which started in Lagos with a news conference, will move to Ile-Ife for the award ceremony and other activities soon.