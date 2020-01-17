NPFL: Nasarawa Earn Maximum Points in Uyo to Climb out of Drop Zone

The Match-day 15 of the Nigerian Professional Football League between

Nasarawa United and Dakkada ended in victory for the visitors as Anas Yusuf produced a brace in the last minutes of the clash to earn the Sold Miners maximum points.

It was a shock defeat for Dakkada right in front of their fan in Uyo.

The remarkable victory lifts Nasarawa from the bottom of the table to the top of the bottom four and stopped the Akwa Ibom team from climbing to the top four of the NPFL.

Meanwhile, Coach Jabiru Dogo beamed with smiles of satisfaction after Sunshine Stars scorched Plateau United 2-1 in a gritty contest that saw the Tin City side battle futilely to equalise in the second half in their mid week clash.

Sunshine Stars would hold on to their two first half goals from Ogunniyi Omo-Jesu and Fuad Ekelojuoti to grind out a hard fought 2-1 win over Plateau United in the Matchday 15 of the NPFL encounter played in Akure on Wednesday.

Dogo afterwards commended his players for holding on to claim the match points admitting that Plateau United gave his side a tough time.

The former Nasarawa United Manager however called for calm as he believes the side will get even better.

“I’m excited with the result and how we played, it was a tough match, the two sides are technically sound and we know each other’s strength”.

“They gave us a good and tough time but I’m happy with how we dealt with the game”, remarked Dogo in a chat with www.npfl.ng

“We will not get carried away with this, we still have more games to play and I’m confident we will improve more”, he added.

In his reaction, Plateau United’s Abdu Maikaba said that his side woke up late to the match blaming his centre backs for the goals but was quick to pick positives from the match.

He said Plateau’s dip in form was down to fatigue adding that the club would soon get over it.

“I want to believe we played well even though we lost, the performance in the first half was due to fatigue and you can see we picked up in the second half but unfortunately our defense switched off for the goals.