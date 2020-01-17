NCS FOU ‘A’ Seizes Contrabands Worth over N67m

The acting Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ Usman Yahaya has revved up the anti-smuggling operations of the command with huge seizure of contraband in one week.

Barely one week in office, his quest for outstanding performance using credible intelligence, has begun to yield positive results with the interception of 2,065 jerry cans of vegetable oil 25liters each, 1,185 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 1500 jerry cans (25lts) of diesel, with a duty paid value of N67.362 million between January 7th -14th January 2020.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Jerry Attah in a statement said the feat is coming as a result of series of meetings held with our sectional heads, team/patrol leaders where he unveiled the management’s mandate bestowed on him, which includes blockage of all revenue leakages, trade facilitation and intensification of anti-smuggling operations at various entry points: Seaports, land borders, and Airport within our areas of jurisdiction in the south west zone.

Yahaya warned smugglers of the danger that lies ahead for them if they do not engage in legitimate trade, as some have started counting their losses

“You will agree with me that the fight against smuggling can only be won if all hands are on deck”. He called on all the members of the media and the general public to support the fight against smuggling by providing necessary intelligence that could assist the service in reducing smuggling to its barest minimum, “he said.

Meanwhile, THISDAY learnt that Yahaya’s redeployment was part of the Comptroller-General’s strategies to re-jig and reposition the service for greater efficiency and effectiveness especially in the areas of revenue generation, trade facilitation as well as combating smuggling.

A Coordinator of Strike Force, Zone ‘A’, Yahaya took over on Tuesday 7thJanuary 2020, from Comptroller Aliyu Mohammed, who was elevated based on his record to a new assignment as the Acting Sector 4 Commander of Border Drill Operations code named Ex-Swift Response.