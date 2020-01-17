Kano Intercepts over 100 Cartons of Expired, Illicit Drugs

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Government said it has intercepted 145 cartons of expired and illicit drugs stored in a warehouse located at Niger Street in Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, disclosed this yesterday shortly after the operation that led to the seizure.

The operation was conducted by the Joint State Taskforce on Fake and Counterfeit Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods and Miscellaneous Committee as well as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) after they got information through their members about the expired drugs being stored in the warehouse, which was being sold quietly to innocent people.

The commissioner, who was represented by the ministry’s Director, Pharmaceutical Services, and the Chairman Taskforce, Pharmacist Abdu Umar Madaki, explained that the drugs includes vitamin drugs, multivitamin and diabetes drugs, among others which have been estimated to cost about N150 million.

He then restated the committee’s determination to continue to collaborate with all the relevant stakeholders in the state in order to curb the menace of fake and illicit drugs in the state.

The commissioner also pointed out that already the committee has successfully identified the owner and has since been handed over to the magistrate for legal action and further scrutiny.

He, therefore, enjoined all and sundry to complement government efforts in this direction and save lives, by reporting to the committee at the Ministry of Health of any syndicate action that involves the sale of fake drugs or any consumables.