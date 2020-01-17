Gidi Cookout Offers Best Food, Lifestyle Experience

Mary Nnah

All roads recently led to the popular Fantacy Land, Ikoyi, Lagos, for one of the biggest and most anticipated Boxing Day party, the ‘Gidi Cookout.’

There was much to drink and eat as visitors from across the country gathered to experience the fusion of lifestyle, music and food offerings from the event.

The Gidi Cookout had in attendance the highest concentration of youths, young professionals, premium influencers and celebrities from the entertainment, fashion and lifestyle.

The event, which was sponsored by Hennesy and supported by Bet 9ja, hosted by Jerry Shaffer and Mc Fisher with music by four of the best Dj’s in Lagos – DJ Consequence, DJ Prince,DJ Six7ven and DJ Factor.

Speaking during the event in Lagos, Gbuyi Ogunnaike, a major organiser of the event said the reason Gidi Cookout started was because during festive periods, people come out to eat, drink and mingle and Gidi Cookout gives people the ambiance to do that.

“We started this about five years ago and it has been a good one. We had a smaller venue then, so we had to change the venue when we saw that people were really coming for the event. We do this twice a year and we have done like one in Ghana and two events in London. We have done more in Nigeria.

“Gidi Cookout is a barbeque party, so you are able to see a lot of barbeque such as chicken, asu, goat meat amongst others. We have real food here. We are expecting about 1000 people for the event tonight. The event keeps getting better every year because we attract more people and people of the right frame of mind such as people in their own businesses and people that work in multinationals.

“People network and they meet each other. I went to a private university, so a lot of my friends come and patronise us with what we do. People love to network well,” he said.

Ogunnaike who is also a drink venture, said this is the first time Hernessy is sponsoring the event and because of what his company, Icebox, does with the drink firm, they decided to give back to them.