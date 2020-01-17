APGA Promises to Bring Back Peter Obi, Okorie, Others

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has promised to bring back former members of the party including the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, former national chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, among others as party of its rebuilding process.

APGA National Chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku, disclosed this in a chat with journalists yesterday in Abuja after a former national chairman of the party, Dr. Victor Oye, filed a notice of discontinuance before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja in a suit No. FCT/HC/2086/2019-Dr. Victor Ike Oye Vs APGA, which brought the crisis within the party to a close.

Oye had filed the case before a Federal High Court in Abuja against APGA and Njoku who was elected alongside other executive members of the party on May 31, 2019, praying the court to declare him as the duly re-elected national chairman of the party and to set aside Njoku’s election.

Oye equally proceeded to obtain a court injuction which ordered Njoku to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

However, Njoku, who lamented the party’s state of confusion and dissary at the moment, assured that it would be rebuilt to compete with the two dominant parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said as the authentic national chairman, his first assignment is to rebuild the party and reconcile all aggrieved members of the party including those that had left.

Asked the plan of the party ahead of 2023 elections, Njoku stated: “For us to make any impact in 2023, we need to rebuild the party. This is the third time I contested for the national chairman, i contested in 2007, I contested in 2015 and I contested 2019. I was the first vice national chairman of the party – the founding national vice chairman when we started the party. We had a vision when we started the party and we are heading back to that vision.

“The most important thing is reconciliation. I’m not one of those who believes in what APGA used to do, which is to expel. Even, if you are the biggest enemy of the party, we will try and bring you back, because in your ward you are very important. If you have committed a greatest sin against the party, we will try and talk with you so that we will all be brothers. We will go back and visit all the people that have left the party.”

Asked if the party would also bring back Obi who was the running mate to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 elections, Njoke said: “I did’t make any reference to an exception when I made that statement, so it will also include Peter Obi.”

The national chairman also lamented that the party has not been fair to Okorie, who he described as the founding father of APGA.