NPFL: Mayhem in Katsina as Two Fans Feared Dead

The Match-day 15 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) clash between hosts Katsina United FC and neighbours Kano Pillars at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium in Katsina ended in crisis thursday with two fans of the Kano club feared dead.

Although details of what led to the crisis remain sketchy as at press time, Kano Pillars’ players and officials sought refuge inside the stadium dressing room to prevent them from receiving injuries from rampaging Katsina fans shortly after the one-all draw with the hosts.

Outside the stadium, there was however free for all fight with all manners of weapons freely used. Several fans of the Kano team were however inflicted with several life-threatening injuries even as there were speculations that two fans were killed in the mayhem.

However, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isa, denied knowledge of any death within or outside the stadium.

“No one was killed but we are aware that two fans sustained minor injuries,” stressed Gambo.

He admitted that the police in Katsina got hint of plans to create crisis at the match.

“We got hint that there would be violence after the last game between both sides in Kano. Katsina fans wanted a revenge for what happened during their team’s away match to the Sai Masu Gida.

“So, the CP (Commissioner of Police in the state) requested for more personnel to be drafted in for effective control.

“It was while were trying to safeguard the Kano Pillars players and their officials that violence broke out among the fans,” concludes the police spokesman.

There was no official statement from the League Management Company (LMC) as at last night.

An official who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were waiting for the Match Commissioner’s report about the game before any decision can be reached on the matter.

Katsina United and Kano Pillars’ fans have long history of soccer hooliganism. Since 2016, both Pillars and United’s fans have been fined variius sums of cash as well as banishment from their bases.

Similarly fines and likely banishment are likely to be imposed again to serve as punishment.