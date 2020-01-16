(Updated) Buhari Nominates Obiora as CBN Deputy Governor

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja and Obinna Chima in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the name of Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a letter to the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, Buhari said the nomination was in accordance with the provision of Section 8(1)(2) of the CBN Act 2007.

Obiora, upon confirmation replaces Dr. Joseph Nnanna, who retired on February 2, 2020.

Obiora is currently an Alternate Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC, United States of America.

Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina in a statement on Thursday said Obiora obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, a Master of Science in Economics from the University of Ibadan, and a PhD in Monetary and International Economics, also from the University of Ibadan.

Obiora, who had until last year, when he picked up an appointment as Alternate Executive Director with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, assisted the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in drafting and implementing policies of the apex bank since June, 2014.