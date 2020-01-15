Imo Guber: Atiku Urges PDP, Ihedioha to Accept S’ Court Verdict

By Chuks Okocha

Former vice-president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged his party, the PDP, and Emeka Ihedioha to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court that nullified his governorship election.

Atiku, in a statement he personally signed, said that the verdict of the Supreme Court, though unexpected and unpalatable, must be obeyed and accepted by the PDP ad Ihedioha as the rule of law remains the guide and the way forward.

According to him, “With regards to the judgment of the Supreme Court, which nullified the election of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Emeka Ihedioha, as Governor of the state of Imo, I can only say that since the Supreme Court is final, we must accept its judgment, however unexpected and unpalatable it may be. The rule of law must guide our paths even if logic sheds light on a different path.

“Let me state unequivocally that I solidarize with Emeka Ihedioha, a man I know to be a great leader of men and resources. In the fullness of time, I am convinced that he will overcome this setback and emerge stronger.”

He also said that he stands fully with the PDP in good and bad times, adding that: “We must continue to be the object of hope that the Nigerian people have for their escape from the prevailing despotism and despair that has gripped almost every aspect of our national life.”

He lamented that PDP provided genuine democracy for Nigerians in the past, and believes that “it is our destiny to democratically restore what has been lost due to the encroachment of anti-democratic agents”.

Atiku said that philosophers have said that tough times never last, but that tough people do.

Accordingly, he said: “I urge the people of Imo and the entirety of the Nigerian people not to give in to despair. This nation has gone through despotic times before, and we have survived them and thrived. I am very confident that this history will repeat itself.”

“My greatest desire and one hope,” Atiku said: “is to see again in my lifetime, Nigeria fulfilling its potential as the land of unity and faith, peace and progress.

“These four ideals have been missing from our borders for a while, and all freedom-loving Nigerians ought to henceforth work together to bring them back. So help us God.”