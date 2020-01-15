Gunmen Attack Emir of Potiskum’s Convoy in Kaduna, Kill Three

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Three aides of the Emir of Potiskum, Yobe State, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram, have been killed in an attack by gunmen along the Kaduna-Zaria road.

The incident took place around Fandatio village, near Maraban Jos along the Kaduna-Zaria highway in the early hours of Wednesday.

The emir and his entourage were said to be on their way to Zaria when the bandits opened fire on them.

He was said to be on a tour of some traditional institutions in the north as part of preparations for the official commissioning of the Potiskum Central Mosque slated for January 18, 2020.

Details of the incident were scanty at the time of filing this report, however, a traditional title holder from Yobe State, Alhaji Gidado Ibrahim, who was on the emir’s entourage, confirmed the incident.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, also confirmed the incident, saying he was working on a statement to be issued.

“We visited the scene of the incident and I am working on a statement to be issued.

“Give me sometime, you will soon receive the statement,” Sabo said.

Details later…