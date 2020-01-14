Ahead of Supreme Court Judgment, Bauchi Gov Hospitalised

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has been hospitalised in a London hospital ahead of the Supreme Court judgment on some governorship election petitions, including Bauchi State.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists Sunday night by his Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado.

The Supreme Court had fixed yesterday for the hearing of the appeal brought against Governor Mohammed, by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Mohammed Abubakar.

However, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, had adjourned till today, January 14, for delivery of the judgment in the matter.

The media aide quoted the governor as saying, “I am in the hospital in London but we strongly believe that Allah is sufficient for us and He is able and capable to give us victory! Cheers, success shall be ours, In sha Allah! Cheers to you all.”