Armed Forces Remembrance: Akeredolu Urges Nigerians to Appreciate Heroes

By James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Sunday called on Nigerians to appreciate the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes whose selfless services had ensured national cohesion.

Akeredolu made the call during a church service held at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) District Headquarters, Oke Isegun, Akure to celebrate this year’s edition of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, urged Nigerians to show support and empathy towards the widows and dependants of the country’s fallen heroes.

The governor said that the Remembrance Day is to honour the departed and appreciate the living heroes, some whom he said had suffered various deprivation in the course of war and other operations.

“The current counter terrorism operations by the Nigerian Armed Forces have claimed lives of some of our finest officers and men.

“The selfless service of these people have ensured national cohesion and global peace.

“If we remember our brothers and sisters that fell victims of terrorism and insurgency, we would then appreciate the sacrifice made by officers and men of our armed forces,” he said.

In his sermon, the CAC President Worldwide, Pastor Henry Ojo, said the fallen heroes fought for the unity of Nigeria.

Ojo praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the ongoing fight against insurgency and making the country safe again.

He urged political leaders, monarchs and all other stakeholders to work towards peace and stability of the country, especially ahead of the Ondo State governorship election which comes up later in the year.