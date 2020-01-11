Borno Governor Gives 70 Surveillance Vehicles to Security Agencies

Michael Olugbode, in Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umar friday released 70 new surveillance vehicles to support the fight against terrrorism in the state.

The vehicles were released to the Nigerian Army, Police, volunteers in the Civilian Joint Task Force, and hunters, all involved in the fight against Boko Haram.

The vehicles were released at the Shehu’s palace in Maiduguri, where a rapid response squad was launched to combat terrorism and criminal activities in the state

The latest release followed initial release of 160 surveillance vehicles between June and September, 2019, which were also handed to security agencies and volunteers fighting the insurgents.

The governor, directed that the larger number of the latest Hilux vehicles released, be used by hunters and civilian JTF to patrol the Maiduguri-Damboa road.

Vehicles painted in military colours were received by the Head of the military counter-insurgency in the Northeast (Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole), Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi.

Other vehicles were allocated to police and other security agencies.

The Governor, while assuring the citizens of his administration’s commitment to security of lives and property, said: “I have said a number of times that this administration will not hesitate to take any measure or make any sacrifice in order to ensure peace and security returns to our state.

“As the chief security officer of Borno State, it is my constitutional and moral responsibility to do whatever I possibly can in trying to secure the lives of citizens and doing that, is the whole essence of government in the first place.”

He however called on traditional and community leaders to re-dedicate themselves to mobilising participation in vigilance and generating local intelligence., while warning that under no condition must any citizen harbour terrrorists and those perpetrating criminal activities.

He said: “We cannot succeed in winning a lasting peace if we do not give maximum support to our security operatives by giving them information about the identities of culprits and their hideouts.

On no account should we protect or hide anybody with the evil intention of destroying our state. The consequence of conspiracy is grevious”.

The governor praised the military, other security establishments and volunteers for their sacrifices in battling Boko Haram in the state.

Theatre commander of operation lafiya, who was represented by the deputy, Major General M.G. Ali thanked the governor for being consistent in the support of the military through far reaching interventions.

The Borno State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister KakaShehu Lawan, whose ministry deals with public rights to security protection, had earlier said the launch was part of the multiple approaches being deployed in trying to contain Boko Haram.