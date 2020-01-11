Anambra Monarch, Author of Bottled Leopard, Prof Chukwuemeka Ike Dies at 89

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, and author of – The Bottled Leopard, Professor Chukwuemeka Ike has died at the age of 89.

Though the Anambra State commissioner for information, Mr. C Don Adinuba confirmed this in a short message on the internet. Several sources also confirmed that the monarch, author and teacher passed away on Thursday in Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi.

Adinuba said, “Goodnight, Prof Chukwuemeka Ike (1931-January, 9, 2020) . We all drank from the fountain of The Bottled Leopard as students to assuage our curiousity for mystery. We were stunned by the shenanigans of Expo ‘77 and thrilled, to no end, by Sunset at Dawn.

“As you join your ancestors, let’s pray you never stumble from The Chicken Chasers or undone by Conspiracy of Silence. Adieu, a great man of letters, a king who wore humility like a robe.”

Some indigenes of the community who spoke to our correspondent however refused to comment on the situation, saying it was incumbent on the elders of the community to break the news.

An Indigene of the community, Mr. Roy Uzo said, “I am an Indigene of the community, and I have not heard of it, neither do I know if he has been sick before now. I cannot tell you it’s true or not, but we believe if it is, the council of elders in the community will reveal that officially, soon.”

Another member of the community who preferred not to be named said the monarch had been down in health for a long time since after a controversy which involved his grandson who was taken by a royal family in the West, where Ike’s daughter in-law hails, and denied the opportunity to reunite with the Ike’s.

“You should have heard of it then. It was in the news, both as advertorial and as news.

That incidence has left our monarch feeling bad since last year (2019).”

Prof Ike, was born 1931 in Anambra State, to Mr. Charles and Dinah (Ezeani) Ike.

He married Adebimpe Olurinsola Abimbolu, a librarian, professor of library science, and educational administrator.

He is author of Bottled Leopard, Toad for Supper and other classic works of literature.