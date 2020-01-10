Peace Accord with Bandits on Course, Masari Insists

Signs 2020 budget into law

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Despite the resurgence of banditry in Katsina State, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, has insisted that the peace accord between the state government and the bandits was still on course, and reiterated his commitment towards protecting the lives and property of the citizenry.

Masari has also signed N244 billion as the budget for 2020 fiscal year into law following its approval by the state House of Assembly.

Masari stated these yesterday during a media chat at the Government House on the security situation in the state.

He attributed the resurgence of kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state to the activities of some bandits who did not accept the peace accord and assured that efforts were ongoing by government and security operatives to tackle pockets of attacks being witnessed in the state.

According to the governor, “there were some who did not accept the peace process but we are going to deal with them.

“During the peace process, certain bandits’ leaders such as Dangote and Dan Karami did not accept the peace accord. But we have advised them to desist from banditry and will be taking action against them if they fail to denounce their acts.

“So, the peace accord did not collapse, we are still on top of the situation. What is happening now in the state is the resurgence of kidnapping and cattle rustling being carried out by bandits who did not join the peace accord.”

Masari, while signing the budget, said it was targeted at consolidating on the numerous achievements recorded by his administration with the aim of revamping rural communities in the state.

He said: “The budget of 2020 is centred on completing the projects that we have started, and is predicated on one or two things that we are sure we can do such as internally generated revenue.”