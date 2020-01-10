NPA Supports Medical Institutions

The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Lagos Port Complex has extended support to General Hospital, Apapa and Ijora Oloye Primary Health Centre as it donated medical items to enable the institution serve Apapa community better.

The Port Manager of the premier port , Mrs Olufunmilayo Olotu, who presented the items during a visit to the medical facilities at their respective locations, said the initiative was part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility, aimed at giving back to the society.

According to her, “It is our goal to see how we can reach to the less privileged because whoever comes to the general hospital, is coming to a place they feel at minimal cost, they would still get medical attention.

“We want to seize this opportunity to appreciate you because sometimes we have had emergencies beyond what the port clinic could readily attend to, and I was told that often time they rush them here, you have always been supportive.

“It is also our time to give back and we looked at things that will be quite useful in the hospital and we have come with them. I want to assure you that we are ready to partner with you, we are ready to see whatever we can do to make sure that we attend to issues in and around Apapa. We hope that this comes in partnership that will endure and that will be lasting.”

Responding, Dr. Ajibola Oladimeji Keshinro who received the team at the General Hospital in Apapa appreciated the gesture while also urging the public to leverage on the health Insurance policy introduced by government.

At Ijora Oloye Primary Health Centre, the doctors and matrons also appreciated Nigerian Port Authority, Lagos Port Complex for its donations.