United Nations Launches 75th Anniversary Dialogues

On January 1, the UN75 initiative which is the largest, and most inclusive conversation on the role of global cooperation in building a better future for all was launched.

According to a statement by the National Information Office of the United Nations (UNIC), the initiative would see the UN spark dialogues throughout 2020 in diverse settings across the world.

The statement explained that in a ‘global reality check’, four innovative data streams would build the first ever repository of crowd-sourced solutions to major global challenges.

It further noted that the UN75 dialogues together with a ‘One-minute Survey’ that anyone can take, opinion polling in 50 countries and artificial intelligence sentiment analysis of traditional and social media in 70 countries, would generate compelling data to inform national and international policies and debate.

In calling for participation, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in the statement said, “No country, no community, is able to solve the complex problems of our world alone.

“We need to come together, not only to talk, but to listen. It is absolutely essential that you all join the conversation. We need your opinion, your strategies and your ideas for us to be able to deliver better for the people of the world that we must serve.”

According to the statement: “Intended to engage constituencies across borders, sectors and generations, the UN75 team is collaborating with a wide multi-sector network, including the UN Resident Coordinators, for a diverse and global reach, and for dialogues to be convened in every country of the world.

“In a global listening exercise, with an emphasis on youth and groups not already engaged with the UN, the UN75 initiative aims to better understand expectations of international cooperation in light of pressing global challenges. The views and ideas that are generated will be presented, by the SecretaryGeneral, to world leaders and senior UN officials on September 21, 2020, at a high-level event to mark the 75th anniversary.”