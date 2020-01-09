…Falode Celebrates NWPL Legend Oshoala

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has called on Nigerians to join her to celebrate Asisat Oshoala, who was on Tuesday voted as the CAF African Woman Footballer of The Year.

With this feat, Oshoala equalled the record set by fellow Nigerian soccer star, Perpetua Nkwocha, who had also won the women’s award four times in the past.

Falode was full of plaudits for the excellent player who graduated from the Nigeria Women Football League playing for Lagos-based Nigeria Women Premier League team, FC Robo, becoming the first Nigerian to play in first class international club sides like Arsenal Ladies, Liverpool Ladies and later Barcelona FC women’s team, topping it all as the Africa Footballer of the Year for the fourth record time.

The NWFL boss said, she was delighted to know that the former FC Robo of Lagos striker became the second woman in the history of African football to win the prize for a fourth time, next to former Super Falcons player and assistant coach, Perpetua Nkwocha.

Asisat, won the award on Tuesday beating Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana.

Beside equalling Perpetua Nkwocha’s feat, Oshoala also became the second African player, male or female, to win the gong four times between 2010 and 2019 after Cote d’Ivoire’s Yaya Toure.

Falode, disclosed that, Oshoala’s feat, is a huge encouragement to young and budding talents in the three categories of the Nigeria women’s league;- the Premier League, the Professional League and the Amateur league.

Falode, urged Oshoala to keep going higher in her strides to greatness in Women’s football at the international level.

“Oshoala, who scored 15 goals in 19 matches, including a goal in the Champions League final, is good enough to win the World Footballer of the Year awards with hard work and dedication,” Falode concluded.